Eric Pauwels Sells 1,569 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $44,936.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PTC Therapeutics Price Performance
PTCT opened at $28.77 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.61.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after buying an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PTC Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result In more price disputes?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.