Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.68.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.52 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

