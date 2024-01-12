Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 26.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

