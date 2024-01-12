Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

TSE:EDR opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$473.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$6.08.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$66.32 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0222738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.