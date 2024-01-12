Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $503,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $482.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.86. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

