EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,970,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,391,277 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

