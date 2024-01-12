Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $201.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.60.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

