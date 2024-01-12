E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.40. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 777,594 shares traded.

ETWO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,879,000 after purchasing an additional 641,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 21.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

E2open Parent last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

