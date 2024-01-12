DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Financial Survey

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DTE Energy and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Heliogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $117.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Heliogen.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $13.83 billion 1.61 $1.08 billion $6.05 17.85 Heliogen $3.92 million 2.71 -$142.00 million ($15.02) -0.12

This table compares DTE Energy and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.99% 9.85% 2.43% Heliogen -830.91% -87.22% -52.19%

Volatility & Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Heliogen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 697 distribution substations and approximately 451,900 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 21,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,352,000 service pipelines; and 1,316,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

