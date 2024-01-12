Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 211,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 276,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE D opened at $47.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.