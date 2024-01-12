Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) vs. Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Financial Analysis

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02% Piper Sandler Companies 5.64% 12.38% 7.80%

Volatility and Risk

Dominari has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $1.03 million 11.81 -$22.11 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.43 billion 2.04 $110.67 million $4.19 39.29

This table compares Dominari and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dominari and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Dominari.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Dominari on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. The company provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, corporations, and government and non-profit entities. Further, it is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

