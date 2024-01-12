Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.