Dmitri Tsvetkov Buys 617,360 Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) Stock

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) insider Dmitri Tsvetkov purchased 617,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,347.20 ($15,738.94).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics stock opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.93.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

