Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.