Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

