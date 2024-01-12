Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $237.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

