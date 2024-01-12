Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $104.19 and last traded at $104.03. Approximately 857,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,839,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

