Critical Review: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than American Lithium.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Lithium and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -10.45 Sigma Lithium $129.93 million 22.08 -$97.85 million ($0.73) -35.71

American Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.