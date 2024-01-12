Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.61. The company has a market cap of C$702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.7717206 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

In related news, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$94,908.76. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Also, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$94,908.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

