Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $118.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

