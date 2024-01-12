Conning Inc. Sells 12,259 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $356.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average of $317.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

