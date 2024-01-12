Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $119.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.60.
CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of CNXC opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
