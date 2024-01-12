Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $119.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.