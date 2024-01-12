Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$201,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE CMG opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$10.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3953294 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

