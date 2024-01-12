Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $51.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

