Comparing Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.25) -1.06 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.22) -13.11

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -3,821.29% -207.04% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -272.89% -94.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.70%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Cellectar Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences



Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Soleno Therapeutics



Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

