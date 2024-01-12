Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 6,614.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of CIBEY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Commercial International Bank has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.