Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 6,614.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of CIBEY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Commercial International Bank has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

