CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £150.49 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($191.83).

CLS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.31 million, a P/E ratio of -188.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 164.28 ($2.09).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

