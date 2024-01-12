CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £150.49 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($191.83).
CLS Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CLI opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.31 million, a P/E ratio of -188.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 164.28 ($2.09).
