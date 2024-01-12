Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

NYSE NET opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,569,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,250,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,569,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,250,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,220 shares of company stock valued at $64,234,827. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

