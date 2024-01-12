Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,970 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,569,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,250,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,472,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,288,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

