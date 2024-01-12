Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 121,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 740,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

