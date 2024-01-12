Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $8.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
CLVT stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
