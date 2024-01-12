Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,947 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

