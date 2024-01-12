Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cinemark by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 587,810 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

