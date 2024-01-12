CIBC Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.25.

TSE:TA opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.5202899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

