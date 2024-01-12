Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 7,069 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOR. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 418.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.