Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.