Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,978 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 204.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.93 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

