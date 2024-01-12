Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,550 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter.

EVN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

