Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 16,598 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Cytosorbents worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,793,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 6.4% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,719,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,179 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 3.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,289,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cytosorbents

In other news, Director Alan D. Sobel acquired 22,557 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,857 shares in the company, valued at $135,469.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Profile

(Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.