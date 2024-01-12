Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,169 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.29 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

