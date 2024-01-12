Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

