Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $544,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

