Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $238,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

