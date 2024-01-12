Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

