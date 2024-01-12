Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

