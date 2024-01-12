Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 133 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,508.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,613.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,678.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,151.16.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.