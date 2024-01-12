Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,452,840. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,548.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,624.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,549.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

