Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

