Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.