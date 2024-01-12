Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 37.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 110,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

CVX stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

